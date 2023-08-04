Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price raised by Haywood Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

TSE ELD opened at C$12.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.56. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$16.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$308.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.6078244 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.