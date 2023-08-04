Ellevest Inc. Buys 3 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,828.93, for a total transaction of $12,823,646.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,879,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,828.93, for a total transaction of $12,823,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,879,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,666 shares of company stock worth $57,599,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,248.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,096.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,665.72. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $123.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 431.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

