Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 188,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 84,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

