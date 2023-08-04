Ellevest Inc. Has $100,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $203.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.52. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $206.43. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

