Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $111.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.98. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

