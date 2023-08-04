Ellevest Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,200 and sold 54,458 shares valued at $10,534,340. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

AXON stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $203.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

