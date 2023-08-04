Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the first quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,776.3% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 65.9% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

