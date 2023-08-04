EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 13th

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

EnPro Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NPO opened at $137.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.50. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 317.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

