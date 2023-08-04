Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.64.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,137.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

