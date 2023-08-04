EQB (TSE:EQB) Trading 5.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$83.20 and last traded at C$81.83. 135,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 67,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$93.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.09.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$267.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 11.0777626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

