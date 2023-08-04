EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

