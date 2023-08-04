Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

HLAN stock opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

