Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

PACW opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 255.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 963,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 692,512 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $138,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

