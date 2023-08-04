Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prologis, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.63. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after buying an additional 358,431 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,580,000 after purchasing an additional 285,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

