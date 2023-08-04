Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Titanium Transp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TTN)

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.04 million.

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

