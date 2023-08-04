Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Stevanato Group S.p.A.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stevanato Group in a report released on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STVN. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:STVN opened at €32.35 ($35.55) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a 12 month high of €34.33 ($37.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stevanato Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,361 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

