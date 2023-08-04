Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 2,661 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $134,566.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,844,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $125,325.18.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $184,123.62.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,728,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,606,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after purchasing an additional 415,855 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

