Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $58.38 on Friday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Evergy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

