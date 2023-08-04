Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $408.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.91 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exelixis by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after buying an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

