Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $174.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $121.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Expedia Group Stock Down 16.4 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,027 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

