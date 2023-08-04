Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 8th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $84,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

