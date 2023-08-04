Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $122.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

