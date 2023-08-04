Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

