Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 156.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

