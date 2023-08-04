Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,091.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $243,205. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

