Financial Comparison: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) versus OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -1.24% -1.05% -0.42% OI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATN International and OI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $725.74 million 0.82 -$5.64 million ($0.90) -41.87 OI $1.94 billion 0.00 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

ATN International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

ATN International has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of -16.16, suggesting that its share price is 1,716% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.8% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ATN International and OI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00 OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.12%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than OI.

Summary

ATN International beats OI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

