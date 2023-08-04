Financial Review: Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triple P and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.61 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Triple P and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Triple P has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities -3.82% -15.69% -6.14%

Summary

Triple P beats Creative Realities on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

