First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Busey

First Busey Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,194,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,500 shares of company stock worth $284,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Busey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in First Busey by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.