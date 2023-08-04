First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Short Interest Update

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.22 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

