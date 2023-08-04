First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Holdings Lowered by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,993,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares during the period.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. The company has a market cap of $412.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $73.50.
About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
