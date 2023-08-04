Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 8,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

