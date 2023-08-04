Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 8,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Five9 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.89. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Five9 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
