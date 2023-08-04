FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShopper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. FlexShopper has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. FlexShopper had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 128.62%. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.84 million. Research analysts predict that FlexShopper will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

