Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $39.66 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 761100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Flowserve had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

