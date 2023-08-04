FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

FMC Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FMC opened at $90.99 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average of $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 964.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

