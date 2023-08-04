Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on F. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.