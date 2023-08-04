Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Ryan Darrah Sells 2,835 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $46.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $616.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.05 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forrester Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

