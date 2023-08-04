Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $84.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $93.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.03.

FTNT stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Fortinet by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

