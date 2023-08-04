Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.76. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 376,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,627.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,291,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,128 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 551,860.0% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 27,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

