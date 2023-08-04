FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.04. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FreightCar America

In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 10,000 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,739 shares in the company, valued at $146,217. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $109,057. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

