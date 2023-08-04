Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) CRO Pradeep Rathinam Sells 25,000 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $507,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 808,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,861.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,474,000 after buying an additional 2,893,759 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 12,871,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

