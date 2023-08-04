Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Frontier Group traded as low as $8.15 and last traded at $8.29. Approximately 416,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,307,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

ULCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Frontier Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 500.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,240.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 722,090 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,693 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

