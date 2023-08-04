FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 587.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

