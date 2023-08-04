Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $12.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Funko alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNKO

Funko Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.39. Funko had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $251.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 142,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $1,141,776.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 313,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.