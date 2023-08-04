FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Issued By B. Riley

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a report released on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday.

Cumulus Media Trading Up 1.8 %

CMLS stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.78 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.