FY2023 EPS Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $120.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $126.99.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

