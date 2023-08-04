FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Utilities Limited Reduced by National Bank Financial (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Canadian Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

CU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.88.

Shares of CU stock opened at C$30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$30.64 and a twelve month high of C$41.51.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

