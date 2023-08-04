FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

First Foundation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $405.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is -2.87%.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.