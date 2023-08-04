G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $1.12 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.5% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 785.7% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 48,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $445.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.85, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.