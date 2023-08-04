Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.64.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$20.10 and a twelve month high of C$26.21.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

