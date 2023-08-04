Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.64.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.18. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.10 and a 1-year high of C$26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.727492 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

